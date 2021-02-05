Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. CX Institutional increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.33. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $168,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,724 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive.

