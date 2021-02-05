Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 44.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth $5,209,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 453,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Chewy by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 11,082.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHWY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.39.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, Director James A. Star sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,551,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 703,140 shares of company stock valued at $65,450,471 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $106.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.44 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $115.27.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

