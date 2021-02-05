Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 105,725 Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,945 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 105,725 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 2.39% of VAALCO Energy worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,477 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VAALCO Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAALCO Energy stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. VAALCO Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter.

VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

