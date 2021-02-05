Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 1,400 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 19,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Brunswick by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.