Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 16,055 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,055 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.6% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 201,973 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 98.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.88 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.