Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 173,605 Shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,540 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 173,605 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 0.07% of TripAdvisor worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 141.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,598 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 747,518 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,899 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 13,582 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 137.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 327,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 189,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 52.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 55,257 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of TripAdvisor stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.48. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 24.54% and a negative return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,040. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist increased their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.05.

TripAdvisor Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.