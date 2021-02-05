Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,862 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Corteva by 218.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,307,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,656,000 after purchasing an additional 896,582 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Corteva by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 27,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $42.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. Bank of America raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Corteva from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.24.

In other news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $469,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,306 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

