Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 47,464 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS decreased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 87.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,892,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,535,000. AJO LP raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 132,234 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,155.4% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 121,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after purchasing an additional 112,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth about $13,396,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Shares of LH opened at $223.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.61 and its 200 day moving average is $198.90. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $237.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

