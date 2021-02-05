Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes $1.28 Million Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 31,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vroom in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,563,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vroom during the third quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,987,700 in the last quarter.

Shares of Vroom stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.62. Vroom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Vroom in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on Vroom from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.23.

Vroom Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.