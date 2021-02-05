Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Takes Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC stock opened at $235.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $244.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

