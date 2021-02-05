Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 108,806 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 301.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,806 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.39. 7,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,973. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $200.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.41. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49.

