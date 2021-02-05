Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 139,314 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 811.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,314 shares during the period. Phillips 66 makes up about 4.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,100. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.22. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $93.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

