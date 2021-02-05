Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,730,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 527.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,722,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,938 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,030,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,655,000 after acquiring an additional 457,221 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 262,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 215,383 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,539,000.

FXI stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.65. 529,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,170,777. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

