Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,924,000. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $729,000.

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.72. 2,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day moving average is $85.72.

