Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,205 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXAS. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after buying an additional 407,772 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,771,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,257,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $3,808,671.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,396,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.81. The company had a trading volume of 42,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,244. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

