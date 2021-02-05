Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 37,850 Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Blink Charging as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLNK stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The company had a trading volume of 133,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,978,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.33 and a beta of 4.23. Blink Charging Co. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%.

In related news, insider Donald Engel sold 60,868 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $3,046,443.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,506,549.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 540,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $22,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,092,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,784,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 766,981 shares of company stock worth $33,661,019 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.