Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1,263.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,879 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.98. The company had a trading volume of 85,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.01 and a 200-day moving average of $130.33. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $162.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $7,614,798 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

