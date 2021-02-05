Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 202.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,355 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $30.61. 2,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,393. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.90. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $17.79 and a 1 year high of $31.16.

