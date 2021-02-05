Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 36,612 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,662.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36,612 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Trust Co raised its position in Lam Research by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $519.00 to $583.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.00.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.19, for a total transaction of $3,479,754.96. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,977 shares of company stock worth $15,683,053. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $8.90 on Friday, hitting $510.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $585.42.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

