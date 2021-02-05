Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 48,756 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 409.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $88.13. 113,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,339. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.41.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

