Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Park National at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Park National by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $541,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN PRK traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $111.98. 1,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.86. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $116.16.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.77. Park National had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 22.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Park National Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

