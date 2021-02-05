Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Markel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management raised its stake in Markel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Markel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Markel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Markel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,121.60.

Shares of MKL traded up $16.04 on Friday, reaching $1,086.20. 1,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,918. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,007.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,014.86. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $710.52 and a 52-week high of $1,347.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.