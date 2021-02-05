Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 266,501 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,000. Stratasys comprises about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Stratasys as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its position in Stratasys by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at $8,151,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,042,000 after buying an additional 123,926 shares during the period. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 353,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $3.42 on Friday, hitting $50.94. The company had a trading volume of 65,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,637. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.49. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $51.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

