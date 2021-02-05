Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:USCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of United States Commodity Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in United States Commodity Index Fund by 22.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $297,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the third quarter worth about $931,000.

USCI traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,054. United States Commodity Index Fund, LP has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.79.

