Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 65,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in BioNTech by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $126.00 price objective on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Commerzbank assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.56.

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,008. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.38. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $131.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.78 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 66.72% and a negative net margin of 250.12%. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 135.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/II trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in preclinical trail for non-small cell lung cancer.

