Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 16,215 Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global X Copper Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 111.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COPX stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.95. 1,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,883. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

