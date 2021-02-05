Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.43 Million in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in InterDigital by 3.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 5.4% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. InterDigital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.20.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.86. 2,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,955. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $68.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.62. InterDigital had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.