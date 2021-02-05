Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.87 Million in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POWL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Powell Industries by 277.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Powell Industries by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Powell Industries by 122.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Powell Industries by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 9,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

POWL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,959. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.26. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.35.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

