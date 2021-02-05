Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.08 Million in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,962 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard Hill sold 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $972,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $740,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

NYSE ARW traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $100.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,819. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $108.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

