Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $2 Million in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,094. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $64.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

