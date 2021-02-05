Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $6.86 Million in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,858,000. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $52.82. The company had a trading volume of 29,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,647. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.67. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.81 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.