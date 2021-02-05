Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $7.45 Million in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000. Kite Realty Group Trust makes up about 1.5% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 18,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $239,498.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,427.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

KRG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,935. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.29, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $18.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.