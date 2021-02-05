Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.1% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

VTV traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,466. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $75.55 and a one year high of $124.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.07 and a 200-day moving average of $111.50.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

