Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.51 Million Investment in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Concho Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $1,035,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Concho Resources by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CXO stock remained flat at $$65.60 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,158,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,650. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $91.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CXO. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. TD Securities downgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Concho Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Concho Resources Profile

As of January 15, 2021, Concho Resources Inc was acquired by ConocoPhillips. Concho Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's principal operating areas are located in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeast New Mexico.

