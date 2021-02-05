Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

FITB traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $32.11. 154,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,268,821. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $32.82. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

