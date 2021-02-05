Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.74 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 190.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 109,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after buying an additional 71,596 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 121,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.78.

Shares of CHRW stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.32. The company had a trading volume of 20,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.99 and a 200 day moving average of $95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

