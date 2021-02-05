Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.07 Million Investment in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 35,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chimerix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 546.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,720 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Chimerix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMRX shares. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chimerix stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 20,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,572. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $603.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.88. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $10.72.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a negative net margin of 321.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.