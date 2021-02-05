Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,521,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,268,000 after buying an additional 71,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,616,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,467,000 after purchasing an additional 30,123 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 533,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BOE traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. 1,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,651. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

