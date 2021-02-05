Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.50 Million Investment in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,502,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 218.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 30,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $23.79. 165,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,036,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90. Nikola Co. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Nikola from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.