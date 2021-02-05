Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $6.53 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,534,000. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 927.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 706,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,021,000 after buying an additional 314,593 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,013. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.