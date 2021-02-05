Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Cambium Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $74,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter worth about $121,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 71.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Cambium Networks by 23.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $39.71. 2,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.35 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cambium Networks Co. has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.96 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $123,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,981.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,333 shares of company stock valued at $68,180,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

CMBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cambium Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cambium Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

