Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 110,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,219,000. China Petroleum & Chemical comprises about 2.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 180,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. China Petroleum & Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

SNP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.05. 2,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,660. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.44. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $55.14.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

