Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,991,000. Everest Re Group makes up 1.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

NYSE RE traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,466. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $294.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

