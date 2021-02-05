Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,170,000 after acquiring an additional 70,834 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,468. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $84.27 and a 1-year high of $171.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

