Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 27.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,572,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 337,413 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 249,165 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 116.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after acquiring an additional 289,412 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid in the third quarter worth $2,751,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 5,037.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 161,788 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

RAD stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.50. 33,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,595,535. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Rite Aid Co. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

