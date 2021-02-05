Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UAA. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Under Armour by 0.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 212,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.8% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Under Armour by 14.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

UAA traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.93. 225,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,253. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.23.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

