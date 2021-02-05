Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 98,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,000. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.33% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

VIOO stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.55. 516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,888. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $86.18 and a 1-year high of $188.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60.

