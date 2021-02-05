Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,932,000. VICI Properties comprises 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 62,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $121,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 94,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,518,097. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

