Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,210. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.91.

