Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.23 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,385,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,838,000 after acquiring an additional 579,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,190,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,259,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 590,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,046,000 after buying an additional 80,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 258,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,387,000 after buying an additional 11,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BLV traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. 1,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its 200-day moving average is $111.51. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $90.70 and a 1 year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.